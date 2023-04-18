RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 44,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,903,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

