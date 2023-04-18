Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 30.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $329,947.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.