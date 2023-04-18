Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$10.00 at CIBC

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SSL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.53.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SSL opened at C$7.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.29 and a 52 week high of C$11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 52.69%. The business had revenue of C$52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0915254 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

