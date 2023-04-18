SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $330.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $330.87.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $263.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.31 and a 200 day moving average of $276.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 80.76%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

