Schear Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000. Apple comprises 4.8% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $563,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

