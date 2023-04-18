Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,378 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Scholastic by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 17.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.10. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHL shares. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

