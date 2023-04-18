Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.04.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.64%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

