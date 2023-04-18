Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Seagen by 695.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 203,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Seagen by 1,331.9% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 154,593 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 782,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,673,000 after acquiring an additional 151,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,377,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $675,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,808.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,568 shares of company stock worth $38,206,836 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $205.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.88. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $207.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

