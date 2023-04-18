ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $535.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $495.00 to $535.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $526.48.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $470.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $447.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.41. The company has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $522.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

