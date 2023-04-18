Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHAK. Cowen boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $55.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,621 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 8,977.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 83,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

