Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $67.70.

Insider Activity

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.