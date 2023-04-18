Sharon M. Leite Acquires 5,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) Director Sharon M. Leite bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,514.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LOVE opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $436.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.40. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lovesac by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Lovesac by 1,064.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

