Sharon M. Leite Acquires 5,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) Director Sharon M. Leite bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,514.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Lovesac Price Performance
LOVE opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $436.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.40. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $51.49.
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.
Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lovesac (LOVE)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.