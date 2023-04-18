Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sells 3,900 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $303,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,176.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $84.13.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,213,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

