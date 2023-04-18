Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $50.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FOUR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 1.5 %

FOUR opened at $69.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at $19,023,850.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,880,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825. Company insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.