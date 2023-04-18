Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Rises By 31.9%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCNGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a $0.6213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCNGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 858,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,057,000.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

