Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Rises By 31.9%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a $0.6213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

About AGNC Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:AGNCN Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 858,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,057,000.

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.