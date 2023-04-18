Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Drops By 18.2%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 717,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ALZN opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. Alzamend Neuro has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

