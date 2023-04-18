Short Interest in FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Expands By 27.2%

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,736,400 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87,364.0 days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FCBBF opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCBBF shares. Barclays cut shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

