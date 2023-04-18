Short Interest in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expands By 26.9%

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 22,220,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

