Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Increases By 26.8%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 194.0 days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HLKHF stock opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.52. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $77.55 and a one year high of $77.55.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

