Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Grows By 26.7%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JMM opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,206,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,203 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

