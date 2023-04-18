Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Grows By 26.7%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JMM opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.