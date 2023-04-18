Short Interest in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Rises By 42.4%

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,190,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 22,610,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $150.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.95 and its 200 day moving average is $144.53. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $1,909,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 33.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

