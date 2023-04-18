Short Interest in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Declines By 18.2%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Taysha Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 212,211 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,943 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

