Short Interest in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Drops By 23.7%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 328,900 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tenon Medical Stock Up 17.7 %

NASDAQ TNON opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Tenon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 653.61% and a negative net margin of 2,737.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenon Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in Tenon Medical by 44.6% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 188,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 58,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Tenon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Tenon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Tenon Medical during the third quarter worth $42,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tenon Medical in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About Tenon Medical

(Get Rating)

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

