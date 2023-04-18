Short Interest in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Drops By 23.7%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 328,900 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Tenon Medical Stock Up 17.7 %
NASDAQ TNON opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Tenon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.
Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 653.61% and a negative net margin of 2,737.63%.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tenon Medical in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.
