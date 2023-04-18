Short Interest in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Decreases By 20.4%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 51,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,858,720 shares in the company, valued at $51,317,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Travelzoo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Travelzoo by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 56.7% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $93.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.62. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 553.83% and a net margin of 9.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TZOO. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

