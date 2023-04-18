Short Interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Declines By 23.1%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
