Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Decreases By 28.1%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ucommune International Price Performance

Ucommune International stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Ucommune International has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

