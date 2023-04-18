Short Interest in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Drops By 17.4%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,800 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 292,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in United Fire Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 323,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 99,404 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,231,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Fire Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $692.56 million, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.18.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.18). United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $260.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.60 million. Equities analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on United Fire Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

