Shravan Goli Sells 28,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) COO Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $315,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,045,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,782,548.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,303,128.26.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.77. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coursera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Coursera by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

