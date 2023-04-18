Shravan Goli Sells 28,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) COO Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $315,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,045,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,782,548.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,303,128.26.
Coursera Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of COUR stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.77. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coursera (COUR)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.