Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -56.69%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.