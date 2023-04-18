Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,638,000 after purchasing an additional 238,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 585,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,542,000 after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

