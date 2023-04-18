Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $263.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.31 and a 200 day moving average of $276.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.87.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.