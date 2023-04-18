Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 714.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 2.9 %

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Shares of DEI opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 138.18%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.