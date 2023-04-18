Signaturefd LLC Has $168,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM opened at $353.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $386.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.02.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.17.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

