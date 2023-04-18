Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,246 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Insider Activity

BorgWarner Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.