Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,246 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.
NYSE BWA opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
