Signaturefd LLC Purchases 731 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,215 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 83,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,158 shares of company stock worth $3,203,879. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average of $66.98. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

