Signaturefd LLC Purchases 884 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 165.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.46.

GNRC opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $299.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

