Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

