Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 622.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 737.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.85.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.22). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.54 million. Analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

