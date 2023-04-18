Smart Money Group LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.46 and a 200 day moving average of $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.