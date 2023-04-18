Snap-on’s (SNA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $280.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $240.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $259.78.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

