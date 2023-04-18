SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives C$36.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.88.
SNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday.
SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$31.77 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$21.27 and a 1-year high of C$33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 353.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.
SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend
SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.
Featured Stories
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.