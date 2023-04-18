SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives C$36.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.88.

SNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$31.77 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$21.27 and a 1-year high of C$33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 353.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

