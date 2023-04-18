SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

