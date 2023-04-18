SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SPXC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $66.83 on Monday. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6,683,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Insider Activity

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $877,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,591,197.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $877,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,591,197.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $795,421.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,421. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $690,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 62.7% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.