Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $147.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

