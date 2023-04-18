Stelar Metals Limited (ASX:SLB) Insider Buys A$66,300.00 in Stock

Stelar Metals Limited (ASX:SLB – Get Rating) insider Stephen Biggins purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,300.00 ($44,496.64).

Stephen Biggins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Stephen Biggins bought 500,000 shares of Stelar Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$106,000.00 ($71,140.94).

Stelar Metals Price Performance

