Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 146.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -383.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $158.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.96 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.