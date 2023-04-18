Stifel Nicolaus Trims MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Target Price to $15.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRCGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRC. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

MRC Global Stock Down 1.5 %

MRC Global stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.17. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MRC Global

In related news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $59,949.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

