Stifel Nicolaus Trims MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Target Price to $15.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRC. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
MRC Global Stock Down 1.5 %
MRC Global stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.17. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.
Insider Activity at MRC Global
In related news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $59,949.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
