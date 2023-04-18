Strs Ohio Acquires 23,100 Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) by 355.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ForgeRock were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 28.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 629,536 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 86.7% in the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,174,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 545,374 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $12,258,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 1,049.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 485,378 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 87.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 454,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $42,868.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,218.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 97,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $1,986,760.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $42,868.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,218.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 424,979 shares of company stock worth $8,570,747. Corporate insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FORG opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.05. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

