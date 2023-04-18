Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

NYSE WOLF opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.54. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.