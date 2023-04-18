Strs Ohio Buys 3,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Palomar were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Palomar had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

